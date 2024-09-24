39-year-old dead after crash on I-70 in Clark County; passenger seriously injured

CLARK COUNTY — A 39-year-old driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on I-70 near milepost 68 in Harmony Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Kia Forte, driven by Daelyn Jamison, 18, of Trotwood, a Nissan Rogue, driven by Jean Babylor, 39, of Indianapolis, and a Ford Fusion, driven by David Schaller, 58, of Springfield, were heading east on I-70.

According to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Kia and Ford were traveling in the right lane, and the Nissan was traveling in the center lane. The Kia made a lane change from the right lane across all lanes of travel to the left lane and failed to maintain reasonable control of their vehicle.

After losing control, the Kia traveled from the left lane to the right, hitting the Nissan in the center lane.

After the Nissan was hit by the Kia, it then traveled to the right and hit te Ford in the right lane.

Both the Ford and the Nissan continued off the right side of the road and hit trees.

Babylor died on the scene of the crash.

Babylor’s passenger, Marie Mervil, 32, of Springfield, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, life-threatening injuries. Mervil was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Schaller was treated on scene for minor injuries. Jamison was not injured as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

