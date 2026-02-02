36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old held on $1 million bond

SCIOTO COUNTY — A Scioto County man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the child’s mother on Saturday, which prompted an investigation, according to our news partners, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, it was determined that the sexual assaults had been occurring since the child was 13 years old, said Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Detectives interviewed the suspect, 36-year-old Derek Stanley of Otway.

Stanley was then arrested and charged with 10 counts of rape.

He is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $1 million bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group