36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old held on $1 million bond

SCIOTO COUNTY — A Scioto County man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the child’s mother on Saturday, which prompted an investigation, according to our news partners, WBNS.
During the investigation, it was determined that the sexual assaults had been occurring since the child was 13 years old, said Sheriff David Thoroughman.
Detectives interviewed the suspect, 36-year-old Derek Stanley of Otway.
Stanley was then arrested and charged with 10 counts of rape.
He is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $1 million bond.
