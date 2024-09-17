34-year-old man indicted on several child porn charges

DAYTON — A 34-year-old Dayton accused of having child sexual assault material was indicted on Monday.

Anthony Sharamitaro was indicted on three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor with the intent to create, reproduce, or publish and three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor with the intent to buy or possess, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Dayton police opened an investigation into Sharamitaro after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force accusing him of having child sexual assault material in a Dropbox account, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Court records indicate that Sharamitaro is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.

