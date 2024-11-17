33rd annual ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’ held to support animals in need

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton held its annual Pet Afflaire Gala Saturday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00 p.m., people experienced a night of elegance, enchantment and charitable giving alongside their furry friends.

The 33rd annual Pet Afflaire Gala was emceed by News Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

People who attended the Gala experienced a fun night filled with food and drinks, a raffle by James Free Jewelers, a silent auction, and much more.

All proceeds from the event went to supporting the Humane Society’s mission to provide care to animals in need.

