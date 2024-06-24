31-year-old man who died while trying to save children at Eastwood MetroPark identified

DAYTON — A 31-year-old man died trying to save children in the river at Eastwood MetroPark on Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Joshua Marrero, 31.

Around 6:47 p.m. on June 21, Dayton firefighters were called to Eastwood MetroPark for reports of a man in the water.

Witnesses told firefighters that children were on intertubes near a kayak feature in Mad River when they fell off into the water, according to District Fire Chief Nick Judge.

Marrero jumped in to save them but quickly needed help, News Center 7 previously reported.

Another man jumped in the water to try and save Marrero and the children. He was able to save the children but not the victim.

Wright Patterson AFB Fire Department divers pulled Marrero from the water about an hour into the search.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

This case is under investigation by the Five Rivers Metro Parks.

