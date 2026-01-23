3,000 grams of cocaine found by state troopers during traffic stop

MAHONING COUNTY — State troopers found around $81,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., state troopers stopped a 2014 Cadillac SRX with a Pennsylvania registration for a traffic violation.
A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found the cocaine.
A passenger in the Cadillac, Rody Cottingham, 55, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and charged with drug possession.
We will continue to follow this story.
