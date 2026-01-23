30-year-old arrested after drugs, submachine gun found during search

DAYTON — A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police searched a home in Dayton.
On Jan. 20 detective with the Dayton Police Department searched a home in the first block of East Helena Street.
As a result, more than 300 grams of fentanyl and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine were found.
Police also found two handguns and a submachine gun.
A 30-year-old man, who police did not identify, was arrested.
We will continue to follow this story.
