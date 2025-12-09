3 shot during fight inside Dayton home

DAYTON — Three people were shot during a fight inside a Dayton home over the weekend, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Arbor Avenue before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, Dayton police found a 35-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.

Medics took all of the victims to a local hospital, where they are all listed in non-life-threatening condition.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting happened inside a house during a fight, and investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved.

Two guns were recovered on scene, the spokesperson said.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit and the Family Justice Center.

