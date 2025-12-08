Officers, medics respond to reported shooting at Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood late Sunday night.
Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 11:14 p.m. to the 1000 block of Arbor Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department about what led to shooting and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
