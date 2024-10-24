3 people found dead inside Ohio home after hours-long SWAT standoff ends

HAMILTON COUNTY — Three people were found dead inside a Hamilton County home after an hours-long standoff on Thursday.

This happened in College Hill, near Springfield Township. Cincinnati Police were called out to a home Springbrook Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m. for an “unknown trouble at this location,” according to our news partners at WCPO.

When officers got to the scene, they learned there was a man armed with a knife inside the home.

After an hours-long SWAT standoff and negotiations, police were able to take the suspect into custody. As WCPO reported, the man was suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds and was taken to the hospital.

The three people dead were found with stab wounds as well.

Police have not identified the victims or confirmed if there was any connection between them and the person taken into custody.

