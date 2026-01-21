3 people arrested after protesting Customs and Border Protection presence at OSU career fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were arrested after protesting the presence of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recruiters at a career fair at Ohio State University on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State spokesperson Dan Herman told our news partners, WBNS-10 TV the three people were arrested for criminal trespass after multiple warnings for disrupting the career fair event.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two of the three people who were arrested are Ohio State students.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement to WBNS-10 TV that CBP has attended the career fair for several years in a row.

The demonstrations are part of a nationwide movement against federal immigration law enforcement, specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), protesting its arrest practices and the shooting death in Minnesota of Renee Good earlier this month.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, feared for his life and acted in self-defense, WBNS-10 TV reported.

While ICE and CBP fall under the Department of Homeland Security, they are separate agencies.

The arrests come as multiple anti-ICE protests have taken place across Central Ohio over the last several weeks because of ICE’s presence in the area, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Protestors have gathered at the Ohio Statehouse, hotels where ICE agents were believed to be staying, and other locations.

DHS said more than 280 people were arrested during a weeklong federal immigration operation across Ohio last month, WBNS-10 TV reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group