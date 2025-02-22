3 people arrested after meth, almost $900 cash found during search warrant in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Three people were arrested after a drug investigation at a home in Shelby County.

On Feb. 21 members of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Sidney.

During a search of the home, members of the Sidney-Shelby County Drug Task Force, Sidney Police officers, and Shelby County Sheriff Deputies found and seized methamphetamine, two handguns, and $889 in cash.

The Shelby County Dog Warden was also called and removed the dogs inside the residence due to “deplorable conditions,” according to a release from the Sidney Police Department.

Rodney Land, Kathy Cook, and Karen Schloss were arrested and taken to Shelby County Jail, according to the release.

Land was charged with Having Weapons While Under Disability, a third-degree felony, and Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Cook and Schloss are both charged with possession of Drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

