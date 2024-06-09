3 injured in rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Darke County early Sunday morning.

Around 3:26 a.m., Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 5000 block of Brock Cosmos Road on reports of a rollover crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Treyvaughn Bryant of Greenville was traveling east on Brock Cosmos Road east of Detrick Road.

Bryant failed to maintain control traveling off the right side, overcorrected, and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The truck rolled several times and struck a tree before finally coming to rest.

Bryant was taken to Wayne ER with minor injuries.

Bryant’s 18-year-old Devin Geyer of Ansonia was also taken to Wayne ER with minor injuries.

A second front-seat passenger whose age was not released but was identified as a juvenile was also transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.





