3 injured in rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Darke County early Sunday morning.
Around 3:26 a.m., Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 5000 block of Brock Cosmos Road on reports of a rollover crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed a red pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Treyvaughn Bryant of Greenville was traveling east on Brock Cosmos Road east of Detrick Road.
>> Police ask parents to help stop ‘concerning behavior’ after vandalism of 2 local parks
Bryant failed to maintain control traveling off the right side, overcorrected, and traveled off the left side of the roadway.
The truck rolled several times and struck a tree before finally coming to rest.
Bryant was taken to Wayne ER with minor injuries.
>> State route to undergo closure for road construction project in Mercer County
Bryant’s 18-year-old Devin Geyer of Ansonia was also taken to Wayne ER with minor injuries.
A second front-seat passenger whose age was not released but was identified as a juvenile was also transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
©2024 Cox Media Group