MERCER COUNTY — A section of State Route 118 will be closed for a road construction project in Mercer County.

Starting Monday, June 10, SR 118 will be closed between Bell Road and Kuhn Road.

The closures will last until Friday, June 14.

A detour will be posted from SR 219 to U.S. 127 to SR 29.

Crews will be replacing two culverts.

