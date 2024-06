AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A road construction project will close a section of State Route 116 in Auglaize County.

SR 116 will be closed between Easterly Rd and Salem Noble Rd.

A Detour will be posted from SR 197 East to SR 66 South to US 33 West to SR 29 East.

The closure will start Monday, June 10 and last through Friday, June 14.

Crews will be replacing a culvert.

