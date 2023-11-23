3 hospitalized following crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Darke County.

Around 6:11 p.m. on Nov. 22, Darke County Deputies, assisted by Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire Department, and Greenville City Fire Department, were dispatched to the 5200 block of Bishop Rd in Greenville on reports of a crash.

64-year-old Jody Flommersfeld was backing a small trailer in a blue 2017 Ford F-150 into a driveway in the 5300 block of Bishop Rd, according to preliminary investigations.

When she was backing in, a gray 2010 Mercury Milan, driven by 71-year-old David Smith of Greenville was traveling south on Bishop Rd and hit the front of Flommersfeld’s truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the driveway after the collision.

Smith, his passenger 67-year-old Sherry Smith, and Flommersfeld were all transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

