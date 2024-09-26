3 hospitalized after Jeep Liberty loses control, hits parked car in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were hospitalized after a Jeep Liberty lost control and hit a parked car in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police and medics responded around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Prescott Avenue and Shaftesbury Road.
A 2008 Black Jeep Liberty was traveling west on Prescott Avenue when it lost control at Shaftesbury Road, went off the right, and hit a 2007 Black Audi, according to an online crash report.
Medics transported the Jeep driver, a 21-year-old woman, to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.
A 56-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were in the Audi. They were also taken to Kettering Health Dayton with suspected serious injuries, the report said.
The 21-year-old woman was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
