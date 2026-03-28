3 fallen airmen to return to Ohio on Sunday

COLUMBUS — The three fallen Ohio airman who died in an aircraft crash in Iraq in early March are set to return to Ohio this weekend.

The Ohio National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing will conduct a dignified arrival for Captain Seth Koval, Captain Curtis Angst, and Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons on Sunday afternoon, according to our news partner, WBNS.

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The three men will arrive at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, located just outside Columbus.

The three men are flying from Dover Air Force base, where they met with their families on Mar. 18, for a dignified transfer that was attended by President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as well as U.S Senator Jon Husted and Senator Bernie Moreno.

News Center 7 previously reported that the three Ohio airman were among six killed on Mar. 12 when their KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across Ohio in honor of the three men who died.

The United States and State of Ohio flags are to be lowered at all public buildings and grounds until sunset on the day of their funerals.

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