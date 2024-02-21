3 displaced after fire damages Piqua house

PIQUA — The Red Cross is helping after three people were displaced after a house fire in Piqua Tuesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Home damaged following early morning fire in Miami County

As News Center 7 previously reported, Piqua firefighters were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire at the 600 block of Wood Street near Covington Avenue.

Video from an iWitness 7 viewer showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the house’s roof.

Photos from our news crews at the scene also showed damage at the back of the house.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Home damaged following early morning fire in Miami County

The estimated cost of damages to the house is $60,000, Assistant Chief Lee Adams told News Center 7.

Mutual aid was provided by the Troy and Sidney Fire departments and the Covington Volunteer Fire Department.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Wood Street Fire in Piqua Photo from: Brooke Jones/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group