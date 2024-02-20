Firefighters responding to house fire in Miami County

PIQUA — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Miami County Tuesday morning.
Piqua firefighters were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. to the 600 block of Wood Street on initial reports of a structure fire.
Miami County dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters have responded to a structure fire and no other information was available.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that flames were coming from the roof.
