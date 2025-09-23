3 dead after murder-suicide

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A third person has died after a murder-suicide in northern Kentucky late Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police in Independence, Kentucky, were called to Taylor Ridge Apartments shortly before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, our news partners at WCPO reported.
Officers found a man identified as 33-year-old Daylon Bradford outside with a gunshot wound.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead after area crash involving U-Haul truck
- Member of Thug Riders gang looks to change plea on organized crime charges
- 2 car crash blocks busy intersection in Montgomery County
The suspect, 34-year-old Donald Bryant, was armed and had run into a nearby wooded area with a woman.
Police said they were searching for Bryant and the woman when they heard roughly eight gunshots.
Monday morning, police found Bryant and 24-year-old Heavan Gilson dead in the wooded area from gunshot wounds.
Police believe Bryant shot and killed Glison before he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bradford was taken to an area hospital, but he died on Monday.
Authorities are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group