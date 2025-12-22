3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

HAMILTON — Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. in Hamilton at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Photos show several vehicles sustained heavy damage. The crash scene is surrounded by yellow caution tape.

The Butler County Coroner responded to the crash, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Hamilton Police told WCPO that three people died in the crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) and Hamilton detectives were also requested to the crash scene, WCPO reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

