Right lane closed due to crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — Multiple deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to a reported crash on I-75 NB near the Needmore Road exit.
ODOT cameras show the right lane is blocked.
Multiple medics are on scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people are injured.
We will continue to update this story.
