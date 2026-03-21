3 dead, 8 hospitalized following Ohio apartment fire

COLUMBUS — Three people died, and eight others were hospitalized following a fire at an Ohio apartment building on Friday.

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Crews were called to the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard in north Columbus for a report of a fire around 2:45 p.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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Several fire crews arrived and began rescuing people out of the 39-unit apartment building.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter told WBNS-10 TV that 11 people were taken to various hospitals, and three of them had died.

The conditions of the other eight people were not immediately known, but Geitter previously said that multiple people were in critical condition.

Approximately 100 firefighters responded to the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Geitter said he believes that the fire started on the first floor of the building.

A firefighter was treated for overexertion, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The American Red Cross responded and set up an emergency center at the Worthington Community Center to provide support to those impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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