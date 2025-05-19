3 clinging to tree rescued after boat goes under in Miami Co.

TIPP CITY — Authorities rescued three people left hanging on to a tree after their boat went underwater over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 17, Tipp City crews were called to the area of the Great Miami River in the 2900 block of East SR-571 for reports of two adults and a 3-year-old stuck in the river.

Tipp City police, a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and crews found the three people in the river.

The 3-year-old was handed to an officer and taken to shore.

The adults, with the help of life jackets, were able to wade to dry ground.

The three were checked out by medics.

All refused treatment and did not want to go to the hospital.

Crews were not able to find the boat.

“We suggest that all boaters, kayakers, and floaters utilize a flotation device. The water is moving and has the ability to cause serious injuries up to death. The moving water can also destroy a trapped boat with the current,” Camera Haller, chief of emergency services for Tipp City, said.

No crews were injured during the rescue.

