3 city council members, mayor sworn into office

CLAYTON — Some city council members and the mayor were sworn into office in Montgomery County.

The City of Clayton wrote in a social media post that three city council members and the mayor were sworn into office during Monday’s special session of the Clayton City Council.

Newly elected Mayor Ryan Farmer was sworn into office after being elected back in November.

He transitions from the city council, according to the social media post.

Misty McDowell and Dana York were also sworn in as newly elected city council members.

Council member Tina Kelly got sworn in as she continues her service.

