3 arrested after major drug bust in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Three people have been arrested after a major drug bust in Montgomery County.

As a part of a long-term drug trafficking investigation, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force served two search warrants at two separate addresses in the city of Dayton on Thursday, Aug. 29.

One address was in the 900 block of Euclid Ave and the other one was in the 2400 block of Wyoming Street.

Police recovered a large amount of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Money, and seven firearms from the two residences.

Three people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

All three are facings drug and weapons charges.

“Illegal drugs and gun violence is a crisis that continues to plague our community,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “Public safety continues to be my top priority, which is why my office will continue to target individuals who are poisoning our neighborhoods, while curbing violent crime by taking guns out of the hands of criminals.”

The matter remains under investigation.

