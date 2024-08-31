Suspect shot by police in Dayton formally charged

DAYTON — The suspect shot by Dayton Police Officers on Aug. 23 has been formally charged.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 show that 45-year-old Eric Grady was indicted on four counts of having weapons under disability and possession of cocaine.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Police officers found Grayd when they responded to a call about a man with a gun on Custer Place.

Police said they told Grady to drop the gun and fired moments later after they said he pointed a gun at officers.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he is being held in Montgomery County Jail.

