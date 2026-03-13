3 area girls’ high school basketball teams advance to state championships

DAYTON — Three area girls’ high school basketball teams have advanced in the state championships.

Chaminade Julienne, St. Henry, and Fairmont each won their semifinal games in Dayton on Thursday.

Russia High School plays Seneca East in the Division VII state semifinal at 1 p.m. at the Nutter Center on Friday.

Chaminade Julienne High School beat Copley, 62-57, in the Division III state semifinal at the Nutter Center on Wright State University’s campus.

Ja’Kyiah Cook scored 16 points while Mychael Hanson and Meggie each finished with 15.

The Eagles will play St. Vincent-St. Mary’s in the Division III Championship game at 3:45 p.m. at UD Arena on Friday.

St. Henry trailed Harvest Prep, 44-34, after three quarters. But the Redskins came back to win, 55-51, in the Division VI state semifinal at the Nutter Center.

Karlee Buschur led the way with 15 points while Addy Homan added 13. Karlee Baumer finished with 11 points, and Olivia Gast scored 10. Molly Wendel left the game with an injury.

St. Henry plays Canton Central Catholic in the Division VI Championship game at 7 p.m. at UD Arena.

Fairmont High School knocked off Pickerington Central, 45-41, in the Division I state semifinal at UD Arena.

Nico Cornett led the way with 15 points. Kaylah Thornton and Janiyah Hargrave each finished with 13.

The Lady Firebirds will meet Princeton in the Division I Championship game at 8:30 p.m. at UD Arena.

