28-year-old man seriously injured after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Darke County early Thursday.
Deputies and medics responded at 6:42 a.m. to a reported crash at Peters and Hillgrove Fort Recovery Roads, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A 28-year-old man, Santiago Jimenez, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
An initial investigation showed that a 2010 white Freightliner tractor-trailer was going westbound on Peters Road.
The semi driver, Michael Fisher, 76, failed to yield the right of way while crossing the intersection and traveled into the path of a 1994 blue Ford F150 pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.
The pickup hit the semi and came to rest on its side in the ditch, while the semi came to a safe stop. Fisher was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
