28-year-old identified as man dead after domestic violence situation leads to shooting

WASHINGTON TWP. — The coroner’s office has identified the man dead after a domestic violence incident led to a shooting in Washington Twp. on Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Brian Mackie.

The shooting was reported around 11:51 a.m. at a home on Dayton-Lebanon Pike near E. Social Row Road.

“At some point in time during a physical altercation, a gun was produced and the male half was shot,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeremy Roy said.

Mackie died from his injuries on the scene.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a gun was recovered from the scene and a 27-year-old woman was detained.

Two other people were in the house at the time of the shooting. Both of them, along with the woman involved in the fight, have been cooperative with investigators.

Animal control was called to the scene to secure several dogs that were inside the house.

At this time, any potential charges are pending a review by the sheriff’s office.

