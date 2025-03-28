27-year-olds injured in crash on SR-725 in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN — Two 27-year-olds were hurt in a crash on SR-725 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

News Center 7 previously reported around 4:20 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol and medics were called to State Route 725 and South Preble County Line Road.

A BMW driven by a 27-year-old was traveling south on Preble County Line Road when they failed to yield at a stop sign and were hit by a Jeep also driven by a 27-year-old, according to state troopers.

The BMW traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

The Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, coming to rest on its side.

The two drivers were taken to area hospitals.

State troopers on the scene told our News Center 7 crew that one driver was seriously injured.

However, on Friday, state troopers said all injuries were minor.

The driver of the BMW was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

