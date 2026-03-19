27-year-old man critically injured in St. Patrick’s Day shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was critically injured after being shot in a Dayton neighborhood earlier this week.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the area of Reist Avenue and Banker Street around 8:17 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

The scene was near Burkham Center Park.

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When they got to the scene, police found a 27-year-old man in the road. Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said he had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

In an update on Thursday, Sheldon said the man was in critical but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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