27-year-old man arrested on child pornography charges in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man was arrested on child pornography charges after a months-long investigation.

On Feb. 18, Miami County Sheriff’s detectives executed search warrants on a vehicle and residence in the 2000 block of Pemberton Road in the Village of Laura.

The search warrants were the culmination of a several-month-long investigation involving child pornography.

Laptop computers and other electronic evidence were seized during the search warrant.

Detectives also learned that cameras may have been hidden at the residence to record people without their knowledge.

Deputies took 27-year-old McCabe Deal of Laura into custody without incident.

Deal was booked into Miami County Jail and charged with 7 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Miami County sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public, as there is suspicion that there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Todd Cooper at 937-440-3986 or submit anonymous tips on the sheriff’s office website.

