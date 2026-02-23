Investigation into murder of Tipp City woman continues after arrest of husband

TIPP CITY — An investigation continues after a man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife.

Ashley Flynn died one week ago in her home on Cunningham Court in Tipp City.

Her husband, Caleb Flynn, has been in jail since Thursday.

He is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Police have not stopped working since his arrest.

