26-year-old man injured in stabbing in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A 26-year-old man was injured in a stabbing in Huber Heights Saturday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Crews were dispatched to reports of a stabbing in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Rd.

Upon arrival, crews found a 26-year-old man who was injured but was alert and talking to officers at the scene, according to the Police Department.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

A male suspect was identified by the victim to police, but the suspect was not on scene.

The stabbing is under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division.

