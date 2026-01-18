26-year-old man accused of recording juvenile employee in Walmart bathroom

MEDINA TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old man was arrested after being accused of recording a juvenile employee in a Walmart bathroom.

Tyler J. Jones, age 26, from Garfield Heights, was arrested on Jan. 16 in connection with a reported sex offense in Medina Township, according to a spokesperson.

The incident occurred on Jan. 8, 2026, when a juvenile employee reported being victimized inside a bathroom at a Walmart located on Pearl Road.

Jones faces two charges: Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material, a felony of the second degree, and Voyeurism, a felony of the fifth degree.

Following an extensive investigation, Jones was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Medina County Jail.

Officers utilized store surveillance footage and license plate reader technology (Flock) during their investigation to identify the suspect, which led to the arrest.

The Medina Township Police Department continues its investigation to determine if there may be additional victims involved in the case, as they have expressed their commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of the community.

Those with any information related to this case are encouraged to contact the Medina Township Police Department.

