25-year-old man arrested after argument turns physical, person stabbed

KETTERING — A 25-year-old man was arrested after an argument turned physical, resulting in a person being stabbed in Kettering on Tuesday evening.

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Late Tuesday night, Kettering Police officers responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on Patterson Road.

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The suspect and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation inside the residence that turned physical, leading to the victim being stabbed, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Dakota Keys and was taken into custody inside the home.

Keys was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a Felonious Assault charge, according to police.

His bond has not been set yet, according to jail records.

The victim was transported to Kettering Medical Center for a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital the same evening, according to police.

Police added that the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Kettering Police Department.

We will continue following this story.

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