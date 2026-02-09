22-year-old flown to hospital, 2 others injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital, and two others were injured after a crash in Clark County over the weekend.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday to E County Line and Middle Urbana Road to a two-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Murano driven by 22-year-old Abdelmajid Kharji of Kettering was traveling east on E. County Line Road.

At the same time, a Kia Sportage driven by 55-year-old Faith Castiaux of Springfield was traveling south on Middle Urbana Road.

The Nissan failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of Middle Urbana Road and entered the intersection, and was struck by the Kia.

Kharji was flown by an air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Castiaux and her passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital with injuries.

Kharji was found to be at fault for the crash and was cited for Failure to Stop/Yield at a Stop Sign.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

