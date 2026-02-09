Coroner IDs 17-year-old CTC student killed in Greene County crash

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A local student killed in a crash over the weekend has been identified.

Jack Teemer III, 17, was identified by the Greene County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning.

As previously reported, Teemer was involved in a crash on Waynesville Road near Centerville Road in Sugarcreek Township shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

An initial investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated that the 2002 Saab 9-3 Teemer was driving was heading southbound on Waynesville Road when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

A witness told News Center 7 that Teemer had been ejected from the car.

Teemer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teemer was identified as a student from the Oakwood City Schools District. News Center 7 talked with Oakwood Police Dispatch, who confirmed they were aware of his death but had no other information to release at this time.

A spokesperson for Kettering City Schools also confirmed that Teemer was in the automotive program at Kettering Fairmont Career Tech Center.

“Kettering, Oakwood, and Centerville are members of a CTE compact, and students from the three districts have the opportunity to take career tech courses on either the Kettering Fairmont campus or the Centerville campus. This student was a member of our auto program,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

