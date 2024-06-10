22-year-old accused of armed robbery at Kroger indicted

HARRISON TWP. — The man accused of holding a pharmacist at gunpoint during a robbery at a Harrison Twp. Kroger has been indicted.

On Monday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jeremiah Addison, 22, of Dayton, on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

Two counts of kidnapping

Robbery

Aggravated possession of drugs

Two counts of theft of drugs

Theft of drugs by intimidation

Obstructing official business

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to W. Siebenthaler Avenue on reports of an aggravated robbery just before 9 a.m. on May 30.

Addison, Jeremiah Wayne (07/03/2001) Addison, Jeremiah Wayne (07/03/2001) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-007107 on 05/30/2024 at 3:03 PM. Fifth Degree Felony - Forgery (Pending); Not Formally Charged - Aggravated Robbery - Armed (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a pharmacist had been held at gunpoint and was forced to give the suspect two bottles of liquid Hydrocodone, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. The suspect then ran out the front entrance of the store.

The suspect allegedly hit the employee in the face with the gun, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A few hours later, deputies were called to the area of Markey and Addison Avenues on reports of a person displaying a firearm and walking down the road.

They made contact with the man, identified as Addison. They noted in court documents that he matched the facial description of the suspect from the armed robbery.

Addison was taken into custody and interviewed by investigators. During his interview, the clothing Addison allegedly wore during the robbery was located at his parent’s home, which was within walking distance from where he had been taken into custody.

Addison denied any involvement in the robbery but admitted the clothing belonged to him.

Jail records indicate Addison is still in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

