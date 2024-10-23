20-year-old woman airlifted, critically injured being hit by Jeep Wrangler

OXFORD — A 20-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a driver Tuesday afternoon in Butler County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to E. Spring and S. Main Streets on initial reports of an injury crash, according to Oxford Police Chief John Jones.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman tried to walk on Spring Street near a crosswalk when she got hit by a 2025 Jeep Wrangler. AirCare flew her to UC Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old driver was not hurt, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with police, Chief Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



