2-year-old girl dies after shooting inside Ohio home; Man now facing charges

COLUMBUS — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed inside an Ohio home last month.

Antonio Colvin was indicted on a reckless homicide charge in connection with this shooting, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 2-year-old Va’Niyah Mason was shot at a home in the 1500 block of East Long Street on Dec. 22.

Mason was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Columbus police said the incident was a “non-intentional shooting” between people inside a home.

It is unclear how the shooting started or how the gun was accessed.

Colvin remains booked in the Franklin County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, WBNS-10 reported.

