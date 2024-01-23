2-year-old dies after shooting at Kentucky home; detectives investigating

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home in Kentucky Monday afternoon.

At around 12:44 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Warren Street for a report of a 2-year-old child who was shot, the Covington Police Department said.

>> 1 arrested after shots fired at Wright State University

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

“Detectives are investigating, but we do not believe there is a danger to the public,” the police department said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call at detectives at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.





©2024 Cox Media Group