2 teenagers shot a Butler Co. park during fireworks event

MIDDLETOWN — Two teenagers were injured after a shooting at a Butler County park Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. at Smith Park in Middletown, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

The Middletown Independence Day Festival was happening at Smith Park at the time of the shooting.

>> The Middletown Independence Day Festival was happening at Smith Park at the time of the shooting.

Police said that a 15-year-old boy had been shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

A short time later, police were notified that another 14-year-old boy had walked into an emergency room in Franklin and said he had been shot at Smith Park.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.





©2024 Cox Media Group