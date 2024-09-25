2 teenagers injured after weekend shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teenagers were shot in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Hoover Avenue around 12:20 p.m.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, Bauer said.
Medics transported both teenagers to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.
Additional information was not immediately available.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Dangerous’ chemical leak prompts evacuation in Hamilton County
- Coca-Cola discontinuing new ‘permanent’ flavor
- ‘Real place of anxiety;’ Parents concerned after man protests outside local high school
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]