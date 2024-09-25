2 teenagers injured after weekend shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teenagers were shot in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Hoover Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, Bauer said.

Medics transported both teenagers to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

