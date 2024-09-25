Coca-Cola discontinuing new ‘permanent’ flavor

ATLANTA — Say goodbye to the latest Coca-Cola product.

The company announced that it would discontinue its “Spiced Coke” flavor on Tuesday, just seven months after it hit the shelves, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

“We’re always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products. As part of this strategy, we’re planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025,” the company said in a statement to WSB.

Coco-Cola introduced the flavor in February and said it would be “permanent.”

The spice flavor features a hint of raspberry, WSB reported.

Coca-Cola decided to release a spice flavor based on research that indicated consumers were looking for spicy-flavored beverages.

CNN reports that Coca-Cola also recently discontinued Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda.

