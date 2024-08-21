2 seriously injured in ATV crash

DAYTON — Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash in Dayton involving an ATV on Tuesday.
Around 5 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to a crash at Litchfield Avenue and Forest Grove Avenue.
The crash happened when an ATV ran a stop sign and was hit by a car, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police.
Two people were hurt and taken to an area hospital. One sustained critical injuries and the other suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no one has been cited in connection to the crash.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
