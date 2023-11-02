2 seriously injured, 1 ejected from car, during rollover crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Two people suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Greene County Wednesday night.

Ohio State Highway Troopers were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the 3100 block of U.S. 68 near Spring Valley Paintersville Road in Caesars Creek Township, according to OSHP.

News Center 7 was at the scene Wednesday night and photos show a vehicle on its top and utility poles were damaged from the wreck.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Lincoln Continental was traveling north on U.S. 68. It went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole, and rolled over multiple times. While the Continental was rolling, it struck another utility before coming to final rest.

Dahawn Goings, 31, from Wilmington, was ejected from the vehicle.

Medics transported him and a female passenger, Jolene Ellison, 40, by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

U.S. 68 was closed for three hours.

News Center 7 spoke with a neighbor who lives near where the crash happened. He said he heard a loud noise and saw smoke.

“I walked around to what would be the driver’s side,” said Nathaniel Beckman. “There I saw a woman who was falling out of the car and walked over to her and started talking to her.”

He said he and other bystanders checked on the two injured.

“It was kind of crazy,” said Beckman. “It’s the fourth or fifth kind of big car accident, maybe within 100 yards of here in the last year.”

Mutual aid was provided by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Township Fire and EMS, and the Xenia Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

