2 hospitalized after being thrown from car during rollover crash in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Greene County Wednesday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the 3100 block of US-68 to reports of a crash with injuries, according to OSP.

A single car went off the right side of the roadway, overturned and damaged telephone poles, troopers said.

Troopers said they suspect the two occupants were thrown from the car as a result of the crash.

The two were taken to an area hospital where the driver is said to be in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition, according to OSP.

Troopers and deputies shut down part of the highway for more than two hours.

Nathaniel Beckman lives nearby and said he heard a loud crash and saw smoke.

“I walked around to what would be the driver’s side. There I saw a woman who was falling out of the car and walked over to her and started talking to her,” he said.

He said he and other bystanders checked on the two injured.

“It was kind of crazy ... it’s the fourth or fifth kind of big car accident, maybe within 100 yards of here in the last year,” Beckman said.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.









